Longthorpe Academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-190411-140201009
Longthorpe Academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-190411-140201009

In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough reception class photos from 2019 - part three

Welcome to the third part of our nostalgic look back at Peterborough school reception classes from 2019.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:30 am

Do you recognise anyone in these class groups pictured four years ago by the PT?

We hope these pictures will bring back some great memories for parents and pupils alike.

This is the third of four parts looking back at the classes of 2019, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Longthorpe Academy reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-190411-140135009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

Thorpe primary school reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-191125-184745009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

Thorpe primary school reception classes (2) Rec19 EMN-191125-184914009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

Northborough primary school reception class Rec19 EMN-190810-182555009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 5