In pictures: It's 2005 and they're having fun at Reflex in Peterborough

No, it is not the 1980s, today’s gallery is from 2005 and a night out at Reflex in Peterborough city centre.

Opening the previous year, Reflex was an 80s themed nightclub, part of the Edwards set up on Broadway.

There have been a few changes over the course of the last 18 years though, and it is now Flares and Red Room above the Embassy.

If you recognise someone, be sure to let them know.

Andy why not check out these galleries from Reflex in 2004 opening night and 2005

1 . Reflex Having 80s fun at Reflex in Peterborough in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Reflex Having 80s fun at Reflex in Peterborough in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Reflex Having 80s fun at Reflex in Peterborough in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Reflex Having 80s fun at Reflex in Peterborough in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales