In pictures: Behind the bar at well-known Peterborough pubs years ago

These photos date back to between 2000 and 2006 – landlords and landladies from some very well known and used pubs who you might just remember.
The likes of The Roundhead, Northfields, Cherry Tree, The Woodston and others here are no longer around but memories live on.
From 2002: John Miles, landlord at The Royal Oak in Yaxley. Photo: PT
From 2006: Landlord Aubrey Ball (right) at The Bluebell, Helpston, receiving the CAMRA gold award Photo: PT
From 2004: CAMRA gold award for Palmerston Arms, Oundle Road - landlady Tracy McLennan and Landlord Dave McLennan with bar staff Gwyn Smith and Lauren Carey, Photo: PT
From 2006: Keith Gowthorpe, landlord at The Woolpack in Stanground, receiving a Bentley from charity prize organiser Rosemary Conley. Photo: PT