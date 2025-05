A big part of the attraction of the ‘local’ was the people behind the bar, not just your drinking partners.

Maybe you were greeted with a friendly smile and a “what you having” by one or more of these landladies and landlords uncovered in the PT archives?

Back in the 2000s they were running the likes of The Volunteer, Old John Clare, Elm Tree Tavern, The Triangle, Goodbarns Yard, Wheatsheaf and The Oxcart.

And while you are feeling nostalgic, here’s some old pubs we have lost.

1 . Peterborough pubs Landlord Steve Boddy at The Wheatsheaf pub on Eastfield Road in 2003 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough pubs The Hand and Heart pub in Highbury Street in 2003 - landlord Eamon Braken Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough pubs Landlord Paul Harris and wife Cherie Harris at The Triangle pub, in 2004 Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough pubs Karen King, landlady of the Palmerston Arms pub on Oundle Road in 2008. Photo: PT Photo Sales