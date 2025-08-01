Crowds trudge through mud at Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010placeholder image
Crowds trudge through mud at Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010

In pictures: A very muddy Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010

By Brad Barnes
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
We are counting down the days until one of the biggest events in the city – Peterborough Beer Festival – returns.

This year it is all happening on the Embankment from August 19-23… but in the meantime a flashback to what was a wet and muddy few days in August 2010.

And here is all you need to know about this year’s Festival

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010

1. The Beer Festival

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010 Photo: Georgi Mabee

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010

2. Beer Festival

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010 Photo: Georgi Mabee

David Kime has his back painted by Laura Williams of Human Canvas Tattoo at the Oakham Ales stall at Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010

3. Beer Festival

David Kime has his back painted by Laura Williams of Human Canvas Tattoo at the Oakham Ales stall at Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010 Photo: Georgi Mabee

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010

4. Beer Festival

Peterborough Beer Festival on Friday 28th August 2010 Photo: Georgi Mabee

