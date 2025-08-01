In pictures: A very muddy Peterborough Beer Festival in 2010

This year it is all happening on the Embankment from August 19-23… but in the meantime a flashback to what was a wet and muddy few days in August 2010.
And here is all you need to know about this year’s Festival
1 / 4
This year it is all happening on the Embankment from August 19-23… but in the meantime a flashback to what was a wet and muddy few days in August 2010.
And here is all you need to know about this year’s Festival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.