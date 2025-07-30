All you need to know about Peterborough Beer Festival in August

The 46th Festival 2025 takes place from August 19-23, and in addition to the massive range of drinks, the location on the embankment of the River Nene in the heart of the city will once more create the perfect festival atmosphere.

With live

entertainment every day, and a wide choice of food vendors, it has all the ingredients for a day or night out to remember.

Organisers Peterborough CAMRA believe in getting the best selection of beers for people to enjoy and continue to talk about long after they have finished drinking. They aim to cater for everyone, so gluten-free, vegan, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options are available across the festival.

For those of you who prefer things a little fruitier, look for the great selection of British perry, cider, wine and gin.

Beers

There will be more than 300 draught real ales including old favourites, beers from small micros, some from new breweries and some produced specially for the festival and beers from the LocAle breweries.

The majority of the beers will be served by gravity – straight from the cask in the traditional real ale way. The Key Keg Bar will feature some more unusual ales served through 10 chilled lines. The aim is to have every beer ready and available from the opening session. As always, there will be beers of many styles including milds, bitters, porters, stouts, speciality flavoured beers and a few real lagers.

Glasses

Commemorative glasses bearing the festival logo will be available as one pint conical and the much-loved ½ pint tankards. All will be oversized to guarantee you get a full measure when the glasses are filled to the line at third, half or one pint. Souvenir festival wine glasses and gin glasses will also be available.

Cider & Perry

The cider bar, as always, will be serving one of the best selections of traditional cider and perry to be found anywhere – this year around 80 varieties.

Wine Bar

The wine bar will be selling traditional country wines, still and sparkling grape wines from English vineyards.

Gin Bar

The Gin Bar will again be at the festival next to the wine bar to satisfy the ever growing demand from gin lovers everywhere, with a range of around 70 different and unique gins to sample. Menu boards will detail which gins are available at any one time. Look out this year for a few special rums that will also be available.

World Beer Bar

The popular world beer bar will be selling an extended range of bottled beers from around the world.

Soft Drinks

The Escape Bar will be selling a range of soft drinks, crisps, ice cream, sweets and cigarettes. Low-cost children’s drinks are available from this bar, including cans of drinking water at £1.

Food

There will be a wide selection of foods available including burgers, fish and chips, pizza, Cornish pasties, noodles, German sausages and French crepes, hog roast, kebabs, as well as traditional pub snacks. There will also be a dedicated Vegan/Vegetarian food options available.

The Workers

The festival is organised and run by members of CAMRA who are all unpaid volunteers.

Children at the Festival

Lunchtime or early evening is the ideal time to bring the family, as there is always an easy going, friendly atmosphere. You can bring the dog (on a lead), the picnic table, food and soft drinks but you must not bring your own alcohol. There will be a fairground at the back of the festival.

Other Stalls

Enjoy yourselves visiting and joining in with the tombola, pub games, the CAMRA shop and T-shirt stand. Don’t miss out on the CAMRA Village experience at this year’s festival with staff on hand to discuss all aspects of the campaign and to offer tasting of different beer styles and dispense.

Master Cooper Jonathan Manby will be giving three demonstrations of coopering (making wooden casks) on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, a fascinating insight into a centuries-old tradition.

CAMRA Members

CAMRA members get reduced entry to the festival for all sessions and have a dedicated “speedy entry” at the main gate.To find out more or to join online, visit www.camra.org.uk/benefits

Advance Ticket Sales

Go online to https://tckty.camra.org.uk/e/361/46th-peterborough-camra-beer-festival%20https: or follow the link on the beer festival website https://pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk/

Opening Times and Prices

Tuesday 19th August

Trade Session 3pm, 5.30pm to 11.00pm - £7

Wednesday 20th August

Noon to 3pm - £2, 3pm to 11.00pm - £7

Thursday 21st August

Noon to 3pm - £2, 3pm to 11.00pm - £7

Friday 22nd August

Noon to 3pm - £2, 3pm to 11.00pm - £7

Saturday 23rd August

Noon to 3pm – £2, 3pm to 11.00pm - £7

Pass outs available after 5pm. No admission or re-admission after 10.30pm.

Entertainment

TUESDAY EVENING

Peterborough Morris performing around the site from 6:00pm

Open Mic Night Contact with Willow

WEDNESDAY EVENING

Dizzy Miss Lizzy’s onstage from 8:30 pm

THURSDAY EVENING

Hound on stage from 7:00 pm

Highway Star on stage from 9:00 pm

FRIDAY AFTRNOON

Palmy Uke Band on stage from 1:45 pm

The Main Event on stage from 3:45 pm

FRIDAY EVENING

23 Reasons on stage from 7:00 pm

Revolver on stage from 9:00 pm

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Dusty Seagulls onstage from 1:30 pm

Flashback Photograph on stage from 2:45 pm

Salmon Dave on stage from 4:15 pm

SATURDAY EVENING

The Zephyrs on stage from 7:00 pm

Highpoint Players on stage from 9:00 pm.

All timings are approximate.

1 . Beer Festival The Beer Festival returns to The Embankment in August Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Beer Festival Look out once more for the World Beer Bar Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Beer Festival The Friday live music offering Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Beer Festival The Saturday live music offering Photo: supplied Photo Sales