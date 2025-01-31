Impressive family home with cinema and games room to replace demolished house in Wothorpe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved by Peterborough City Council

A five-bedroom family home with a cinema and games room will replace a demolished house after planning approval was granted by Peterborough City Council.

The new home will be located on First Drift in Wothorpe, near Burghley House, with the site having previously hosted a detached dwelling which was approved to be demolished in 2023.

Applicant, Mr Lindsay, asked Harris McCormack Architects to look at schemes that incorporated five double bedrooms, a study, open plan living, dining and kitchen as well as boots and utility rooms.

The previous house which was demolished Photo: Harris McCormack Architects

It was decided that options for extending the existing house were over-bearing and therefore a replacement dwelling was the best course of action.

All five bedrooms in the new home will be accompanied with an en-suite, with three including dressing rooms.

Plans state that the kitchen will have plenty of workspace, a dedicated pantry and integrated family dining table.

The home will also have a games room as well as upper and lower terraces for outdoor living and entertaining.

The planning application states: “The ground floor is very open plan, to allow the occupants to live together in the same environment. Separate games/cinema and snug allow spaces to be closed off from others for times when separation is desired.

“A practical service zone, housing the utility and boot room have been introduced to separate the kitchen/living spaces from the now integral garage, which features a study space above, ideally located as a peaceful retreat away from the activity of the main house.

“The upper floors are intended to give each member of the family a good provision of living space, (including dedicated dressing rooms and study areas) as well as suitable guest accommodation.”

The application also notes that the proposals “tie in nicely with the surrounding designs and architecture of the vicinity”.

Development at the site must begin within three years from the date of approval on January 31, 2025.