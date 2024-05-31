How times change: Simon follows in his father’s footsteps
Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs from across the decades in Peterborough.
Street photographer Chris said: “In 1980 I spotted a very long queue around the unemployment exchange in Westgate.
“Coming out of the door was Warren Paterson (Pat) carrying his two-year-old son Simon in his pushchair.
“He was in charge of his toddler son while his wife Christine was giving birth to their youngest daughter, Zoe, and their eldest daughter was at school.
“Pat, who was born in 1954, sadly died in 2014, so the reunion picture shows Simon in 2016 paying tribute to his dad with his two-year-old son Alfie.
“Simon still lives locally and has five children. He worked with his dad building portable cabins for many years.”
The old unemployment office is now The Brewery Tap pub of course.