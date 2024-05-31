How times change: Simon follows in his father’s footsteps

By Brad Barnes
Published 31st May 2024, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs from across the decades in Peterborough.

Street photographer Chris said: “In 1980 I spotted a very long queue around the unemployment exchange in Westgate.

“Coming out of the door was Warren Paterson (Pat) carrying his two-year-old son Simon in his pushchair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was in charge of his toddler son while his wife Christine was giving birth to their youngest daughter, Zoe, and their eldest daughter was at school.

1980- Warren Patterson with son Simon in the buggy; and from 2016 - Simon with son Alfie1980- Warren Patterson with son Simon in the buggy; and from 2016 - Simon with son Alfie
1980- Warren Patterson with son Simon in the buggy; and from 2016 - Simon with son Alfie

“Pat, who was born in 1954, sadly died in 2014, so the reunion picture shows Simon in 2016 paying tribute to his dad with his two-year-old son Alfie.

“Simon still lives locally and has five children. He worked with his dad building portable cabins for many years.”

The old unemployment office is now The Brewery Tap pub of course.

Related topics:Chris PorszPeterborough