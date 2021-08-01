Historic footage shows Royal visit to lay foundation stone of Peterborough Town Hall
This remarkable old footage shows a Royal visit to Peterborough in 1929 to lay the foundation stone of the city’s Town Hall,
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:35 pm
The old black and white footage shows the then Prince George visiting the city for the ceremony with streets decked with bunting and large crowds greeting the Royal visitor,
The scenes can be viewed on rarely seen historic footage in the Pathe news archive.