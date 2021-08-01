Historic footage shows Royal visit to lay foundation stone of Peterborough Town Hall

This remarkable old footage shows a Royal visit to Peterborough in 1929 to lay the foundation stone of the city’s Town Hall,

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:35 pm
Historic Pathe News footage of Peterborough.
Historic Pathe News footage of Peterborough.

The old black and white footage shows the then Prince George visiting the city for the ceremony with streets decked with bunting and large crowds greeting the Royal visitor,

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scenes can be viewed on rarely seen historic footage in the Pathe news archive.