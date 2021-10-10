Historic footage of millions of bricks being produced in Peterborough

Pathe News footage gives a fascinating insight into the brick industry that helped shape Peterborough.

The Pathe notes say the film shows brickworks near Peterborough where men are at work in the pits where the clay is scooped up by digging machines.

Young men unload the finished bricks from machines in the factory. The soft bricks are taken to the ovens on trolleys and a man is filmed walking on top of the ovens, stoking the fires below with fine coal through small holes that are sealed with metal covers. A man with an electrical measuring device checks the temperature of the oven below.

The fired bricks are filmed being removed from the ovens and stacked.

The footage shows the scale of the industry in Peterborough.