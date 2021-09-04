Gallery: Looking back at Peterborough’s school reception classes

Do you know someone or did you start primary school in 2012?

If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took just under 10 years ago.

They capture what was such an important milestone in the lives of these young children, who now will be young students making their way in the world.

It is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts, which shows schools from around both in Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Discovery primary school rec12 Miss Golightly's reception class. ENGEMN00120121213143939 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Discovery primary school rec12 Mrs Chapman's reception class. ENGEMN00120121213143952 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. rec12 The Peterborough School ClassE ENGEMN00120121012153713 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Rec12. Hampton College reception pupils with teacher Miss Light and teaching assistant Miss Smith ENGEMN00120121012152603 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales