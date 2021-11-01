Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2014 - part four

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey a few years ago.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took seven years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about the day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

1. Start14 Gladstone primary school reception class. Mrs Olaniyan and Mrs Kendall's class EMN-141021-164258009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Start14 Gladstone primary school reception class. Mrs Reho and Miss Gareja's class EMN-141021-164245009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Start14 Longthorpe primary school reception class. Miss Sparkes class EMN-141021-164218009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Start14 Longthorpe primary school reception class. Mrs Waller and Miss Ahmed's class EMN-141021-164230009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales