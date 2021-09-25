Rec11 Three reception classes at Queens Drive primary school ENGEMN00120111115182531
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2011

The next in the Peterborough Telegraph’s series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past looks at the reception classes of 2011. Do you recognise anyone?

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 11:15 am

A decade ago these youngsters were starting out on their school journey, do you recognise anyone pictured? If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 10 years ago. Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2011, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Rec11 Three reception classes at Paston Ridings primary school. ENGEMN00120111115182439

Photo: Midlands

2.

Rec11 Three reception classes at Paston Ridings primary school. ENGEMN00120111115182424

Photo: Midlands

3.

Rec11 Three reception classes at Paston Ridings primary school. ENGEMN00120111115182411

Photo: Midlands

4.

Rec11 Middleton primary school ENGEMN00120111115182359

Photo: Midlands

