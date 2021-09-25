Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2011

A decade ago these youngsters were starting out on their school journey, do you recognise anyone pictured? If so, see if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 10 years ago. Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.