Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2009

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey more than a decade ago and will now be in the next stage of their lives.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 12 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2009, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1. Nene School Wisbech reception Heron's Photo Sales

2. Magdalene House Wisbech Grammar School reception class Photo Sales

4. Thomas Eaton, Wimblington reception class Photo Sales