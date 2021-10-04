RC09 Peterborough High School reception class
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone in these Peterborough reception class photos from 2009

The Peterborough Telegraph’s popular regular series spotlighting the city’s school reception classes from years past is taking a look back at the reception classes of 2009 this week.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:05 pm

These youngsters were just starting out on their school journey more than a decade ago and will now be in the next stage of their lives.

See if you can see you or someone you know in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph took 12 years ago.

Our popular series looking back at Peterborough reception classes of the past is also a chance for parents to reminisce about that emotional day when you waved your child off at the school gates for the very first time.

This is the first of four parts looking back at the classes of 2009, which shows schools from Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

1.

Nene School Wisbech reception Heron's

2.

Magdalene House Wisbech Grammar School reception class

3.

Magdalene House Wisbech Grammar School reception class

4.

Thomas Eaton, Wimblington reception class

