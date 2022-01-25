Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2017? Part 2

Gladstone Academy year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133038001
Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2017?
If so, see if you can sport yourself in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph featured at the time.
They capture what was such a special time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.
Gladstone Academy year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133026001
Do you know any of the youngsters featured?
The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133013001 The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133001001 The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132949001 Watergall primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132848001 Watergall primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132836001 St Thomas More RC primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134303001 St Thomas More RC primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134250001 Welbourne primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134237001 West Town primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134225001 Highlees Academy year 6 leavers. Y617 EMN-170308-134909001 Highlees Academy year 6 leavers. Y617 EMN-170308-134857001 Northborough primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134845001 St Augustine's C of E primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134746001 William Law C of E primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134150001 Thorpe primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134138001 Thorpe primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134126001 St John's Church primary school , Orton Goldhay year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134633001 Wittering primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134621001