Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these Peterborough school leavers pictures in 2017? Part 2

Take a trip down memory lane as the Peterborough Telegraph features the picture of scores of year 6 children as they prepared to leave primary school just over four years ago.

By Mark Edwards
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:30 pm
Gladstone Academy year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133038001

Do you know someone or did you yourself leave primary school in 2017?

If so, see if you can sport yourself in these school leavers photos that the Peterborough Telegraph featured at the time.

They capture what was such a special time in the lives of these young children as they prepared to make the step up to secondary school and perhaps also an emotional one for parents.

Gladstone Academy year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133026001

Do you know any of the youngsters featured?

The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133013001
The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-133001001
The Beeches School year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132949001
Watergall primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132848001
Watergall primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-132836001
St Thomas More RC primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134303001
St Thomas More RC primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134250001
Welbourne primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134237001
West Town primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134225001
Highlees Academy year 6 leavers. Y617 EMN-170308-134909001
Highlees Academy year 6 leavers. Y617 EMN-170308-134857001
Northborough primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134845001
St Augustine's C of E primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134746001
William Law C of E primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134150001
Thorpe primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134138001
Thorpe primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134126001
St John's Church primary school , Orton Goldhay year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134633001
Wittering primary school year 6 leavers Y617 EMN-170308-134621001
