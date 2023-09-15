Full list of Peterborough bus services under review by Combined Authority

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of bus services may need further review before funding for another year is agreed.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has said 18 of the services it subsidises could need to be changed for funding to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also listed 51 services it proposes to continue funding until March 2025 without any changes.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some services are being reviewed

The Combined Authority has been reviewing all of the bus services it currently subsidises in order to “make sure the investment is of best value and is supporting communities”.

In the long term the authority is hoping to pursue bus franchising to deliver public transport reform in the county.

The Combined Authority is currently supporting a number of existing services, some of which it stepped in to fund after Stagecoach announced a number of route cuts last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority said it currently has around a £7.6m budget to use towards bus services, partly funded through the Mayoral precept that was added to the council tax bill this year.

A paper presented to the Combined Authority’s transport and infrastructure committee this week (September 13), set out the 51 services it proposes to extend contracts for until March 2025.

It also set out the 18 services it suggested need further review in order to look at options to improve them to “better serve communities”.

A further seven services have yet to be assessed as the authority has said more information is needed. The Combined Authority is also proposing to extend the Ting contract to March 2024, and for a review of the service to be undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final decision on whether to continue or review these services if expected to be made by the Combined Authority board next week (September 20).

Councillor Sam Wakeford said it was important the services were not only funded, but were also reliable. He said this was an issue being raised by people and said it was important for operators to reliably run the funded routes.

Officers said they agreed with this and said there was an ongoing process of working with operators on the issue.

Councillor Anna Smith said that alongside reviewing the existing routes that were being funded, she said she would also like the authority to look at areas where there are currently no services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Seaton stressed the importance for the Combined Authority to meet and talk with parish councils about the bus services in order to gain a better understanding of what is required.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, said he hoped the recommendation to the board to continue the 51 services, and to review some of the others would help them into a “direction of travel that really begins to deliver”.

However, he also said he was “not naive” and recognised the “huge amount of challenges we still have with certain services”. He said the authority was listening and said they were “building a narrative here that will deliver if we all work together”.

Routes recommended to continue:

8: Cambridge – Dry Drayton – Papworth Everard1A: St Ives – Bar Hill114: Cambridge City Centre – Grafton – Beehive – AddenbrookesEly Zipper 2: Ely – Chatteris125: Ely – Little Downham9A: Ely City Circular56: March – Manea/Benwick16A: Gt Thurlow – Cambridge46A: Newmarket – Dullingham – Linton302: St Ives – Chatteris – March400: Huntingdon – Spaldwick – Kimbolton – Huntingdon15: Haslingfield – Bassingbourn – Royston401:Huntingdon – Leighton Bromswold – Huntingdon101: Whittlesford – Duxford – Saffron Walden11: Cambridge – Burwell – Newmarket19: Landbeach – Cambridge117: Ely – Upware199: Cambridge NewnhamC2: St Neots – Longstowe – Orwell – Arrington – Croydon – The Hatleys68: Horse Fair – Tesco47: Brinkley – Dullingham – Newmarket5A: Longstanton – Swavsey129: Ely – Brandon CreekX2: Huntingdon – Papworth Everard – Cambridge Biomedical Campus62: Peterborough City Centre – Maxey112: Newmarket – Soham – Ely56: Wisbech – Manea26: Cambridge – Royston21: St Ives – Somersham – Ramsey31: Peterborough – Ramsey50: Wisbech – Long Sutton63: Peterborough – Keys Park18: Cambridge – Cambourne – St NeotsEly Zipper: Ely – Witcham902: Newmarket – Kirtling – Cheveley – NewmarketPR1: Cambridge City Centre – Madingley Road Park and Ride204: Isleham – Snailwell – Newmarket904: Newmarket – Dullingham – Brinkley – Newmarket46: Wisbech – March4: Parnwell – City Hospital61: Peterborough City Centre – Newark Sainsbury’sX3: Cambridge – Papworth Everard – Huntingdon903: Dullingham – Newmarket901: Ashley – Cheveley – NewmarketV4: St Ives – Fenstanton – Boxworth2: Paston – Bretton3: Bretton – Park Farm5: Welland – Yaxley6: Peterborough – Hampton1: Orton – Werrington66/X3: Huntingdon – St Neots

Services where further review is recommended:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7A: Duxford – Whittlesford – Sawston – Whittlesford – Duxford8A: Cottenham – Chatteris – March29: Peterborough City Hospital – Hampton15: Over – St Ives31: Cambridge – Fowlmere – Barley18: Newmarket – Fulbourn – Teversham – Newmarket Road Park and Ride301: St Ives – Somersham – Ramsey22A: St Ives – Somersham – Woodhurst415: Peterborough – Upwood75: Cambridge – Orwell – Wrestlingworth65: St Neots – The Offords – Buckden33A: March Town Service17: Royston – Bassingbourn – Guilden Morden150: St Neots – Kimbolton – Tilbrook12: Newmarket – Fordham – Soham – Stuntney – Ely19: Haverhill – Linton – Burrough Green61: Eynesbury – St Neots – Eaton Ford/Eaton Socon – St Neots – Eynesbury305: Huntingdon – Ramsey – ChatterisTing: West Huntingdonshire Demand Responsive Transport

Services requiring further information before an assessment can be completed: