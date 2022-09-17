Former pupils of Walton Secondary Modern looking for classmates ahead of school reunion
Ex students holding reunion for class of ‘66
Former pupils of a Peterborough school have started the hunt for classmates ahead of a school reunion.
Suzi Gordon – known as Suzi Lloyd during her school days – has joined forces with David Coombs and Chris Smalley in a bid to find pupils who went to Walton Secondary Modern School in 1966.
Suzi said: “We have lost touch with quite a few people over the 51/52 years since we were at school together.
"We are holding a school reunion on September 24 at the Parkway Club and are looking to reconnect with as many people as possible.”
Most Popular
A Facebook group has been set up for the reunion, titled Class of 66 - Walton Secondary Modern.
The reunion will start at 7.30pm, and cost £5 to cover the cost of the room hire.
For more information about the reunion contact Suzi on 07850 323123