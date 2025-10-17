Event brought leaders together in Peterborough to discuss ways to improve the city for all

The fourth annual Civic Prayer Breakfast brought Christian and Civic leaders across Peterborough together recently to share ideas on how to improve the city for all.

Hosted by Light Project Peterborough, the annual networking event is an opportunity for people to ask key questions to those in high positions, and to understand why certain decisions are made. Concerns or worries within the community can also be shared.

More than 80 people attended the breakfast, held at KingsGate Community Church, including Andrew Pakes MP for Peterborough, Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire, Peterborough City Council Leader Shabina Qayyum, and the Combined Authority Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow.

The main thoughts and discussion points focussed on the following:

The Civic Prayer Breakfast took place on Friday, October 10.

• What can be done by churches and communities to best make an impact in their local neighbourhoods?

• What are the challenges young people face and how we can all support them?

• In what ways can Churches and Civic Leaders best share information citywide about who, and how they serve, so that they can better inform others?

• How best to promote important/impactful events and activities across the city.

Steven Pellican gives a talk to the guests.

Steven Pettican, Chair of Peterborough Christian Leaders Forum and CEO Light Project Peterborough, commented: “The Christian community is at the heart of communities right across Peterborough and it is doing some amazing work to help those in need.

"Likewise, our Civic Leaders have a very difficult job. That’s why it brings me much encouragement to see so many people come together today to ask questions, share knowledge, learn new things, and to strengthen their networks.”