The death of a Peterborough woman whose body was found in the River Nene a month ago is still being treated as ‘unexplained’ by police.

Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March.

She was last seen alive leaving her home at about 7pm on 21 March.

Lina Petkiene

Searches took place across the city in a bid to find her after she was reported missing.

Sadly, her body was found in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road on the afternoon of Sunday, April 2.

A police investigation has been taking place, but officers have not yet been able to shed any light on the cause of Ms Petkiene’s death.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the death was still being treated as ‘unexplained.’