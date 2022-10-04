A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught attempting to flush class A drugs down the kitchen sink.

Alex Quarton, 24, was found by neighbourhood officers, who were carrying out a welfare check on a vulnerable man, at a flat in Huntingdon on 28 July (2022).

He was arrested and officers found wraps of crack cocaine and heroin clenched in his fist and a mobile phone which had fallen from his pocket. Further wraps were found in the sink.

Alex Quarton and swords found by police

A search of Quarton’s mobile phone revealed he had sent bulk messages to more than 750 different telephone numbers over a six week period offering class A drugs for sale.

The team also visited Quarton’s home in Ullswater and found more than £2,000 in cash, a brand new Apple Macbook and drug paraphernalia. Two samurai swords were also found.

At Cambridge Crown Court today (4 October), Quarton was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, acquire/use/possess criminal property and assault an emergency worker.

PC Chris Winchester, from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team, said: “People like Quarton are exploiting vulnerable people in our community by taking over their properties to run drug lines.

