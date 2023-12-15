Close shave for Peterborough bus driver - as he raises cash for men's health charities
A generous Peterborough bus driver has ‘Braved the Shave’ for the benefit of men’s health charities.
Stagecoach bus driver Joseph Holloway faced the clippers to have his locks – which had taken over two years to grow – completely cut back, and then a razer even finished off any stubble.
Joseph, along with colleagues friends and family, has raised nearly £1,000 for the Movember campaign. Movember aims to tackle men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Joseph said: “This has been a small sacrifice to make to raise such a substantial amount for a hugely important cause. I am very proud of all my colleagues who have been tremendously generous in supporting this effort. I know that the money raised will go to help men when they need it most, so that makes Braving the Shave completely worthwhile.”
To donate to Joesph’s contribution, please visit https://movember.com/m/15142150?mc=1