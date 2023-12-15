Close shave for Peterborough bus driver - as he raises cash for men's health charities

Joseph Holloway has raised hundreds of pounds for charity as he ‘braved the shave’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A generous Peterborough bus driver has ‘Braved the Shave’ for the benefit of men’s health charities.

Stagecoach bus driver Joseph Holloway faced the clippers to have his locks – which had taken over two years to grow – completely cut back, and then a razer even finished off any stubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph, along with colleagues friends and family, has raised nearly £1,000 for the Movember campaign. Movember aims to tackle men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Joseph Holloway had been growing his hair for two years before braving the shave

Joseph said: “This has been a small sacrifice to make to raise such a substantial amount for a hugely important cause. I am very proud of all my colleagues who have been tremendously generous in supporting this effort. I know that the money raised will go to help men when they need it most, so that makes Braving the Shave completely worthwhile.”