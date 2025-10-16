City Heritage: Tracing the story of Peterborough’s schools

The County Girls’ School sixth form in 1904/5

Tucked away in the Peterborough Archives (located in Central Library) is a treasure trove of stories and records from the city’s educational past.

Among the collections is a photograph from the County Girls’ School (featured image attached), showing a group of sixth form students from 1904–1905.

Time has left its mark on the image — a tear has obscured part of it — yet what remains offers a fascinating glimpse into the early days of girls’ education in Peterborough.

The County Girls’ School first opened in September 1904 as a Pupil Teacher Centre for girls, following the 1902 Education Act. It moved to a purpose-built site on Lincoln Road in 1911 and became the Peterborough County Grammar School for Girls in 1944.

The school finally closed its doors in 1982, when staff and pupils moved to the newly established Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington.

This is just one of many records preserved within the Peterborough Archives. Their collections include records from schools across the city — Lincoln Road (St Paul’s), Deacon’s, Fletton, Hereward Community College, John Mansfield, Walton, Peterborough Technical School, and more.

Inside these archives you might find logbooks, admission registers, minutes, photographs, newsletters, and other documents that bring school history to life.

The local studies library also holds books tracing the histories of many local schools.

Not all of the records are yet catalogued online, and some may be restricted due to data protection, but the Peterborough Archives team is always happy to guide visitors in exploring what’s available.

To delve into the history of Peterborough’s schools — or perhaps to uncover a piece of your own — visit Peterborough Archives Service, Central Library, Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RX. You can also contact via emailing [email protected] or call 01733 864160 for more information.