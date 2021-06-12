Chicago Rock Cafe in Peterborough - clubbers from 2004 and 2005
Peterborough’s Chicago Rock Cafe pulled in lovers of a good night out for fully 15 years - from 1998 to 2013.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 5:00 am
Our stroll down Memory Lane this week involves a dip into the archive from the New Road venue’s heyday - the years 2004 and 2005.
Were you there? Maybe you recognise some old friends? If not, don’t worry, we have more nostalgia galleries coming up from other city centre nightspots including The Bar, Qua Vadis, Westside Bar and more.
This is the latest on the Rhythm Room plan for the old building.
