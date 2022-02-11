Five bedroom house for sale in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough. All photos courtesy of Zoopla
This beautiful modern Peterborough house has just come onto the market priced £625,000

A five double bedroom detached house, it is within a short walk of the city centre and a boating lake.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:59 pm

Located in Aldermans Drive, this beautiful home was built in 2017 and offers a sunny south-west facing garden.

Accommodation includes open plan kitchen/diner with bi-folding doors to the garden, dining room which has been converted to a media room, four double bedrooms to the first floor and a spacious master bedroom and a double en-suite walk in shower area. It is on the market with City and Country priced £625,000. Call 01733 734263. Full details on Zoopla. See more propertywww.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-beautiful-family-home-in-sought-after-area-of-peterborough-is-open-to-offers-over-ps750000-3555685

