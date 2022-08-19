Assault, speeding and bike theft - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 10

Przemyslaw Sobarnia (36) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of items for use in the course of theft

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of a bike

Compensation £400

August 12

Jack King (23) of Furlong Close, Corby

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence

August 15

Lee Campbell (46) of St Edmunds Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Found guilty of assault

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £250

Geoffrey Holland (63) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a sexual harm prevention order

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £85, fined £50.

Hukuran Ademaj (42) of South Street, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Myles Judd (23) of Daylop Drive, Chigwell

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Kristianutz (30) of Woburn Drive, Thorney

Guilty plea to speeding (109mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £431, victim surcharge £43, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Roseanna Pisani (40) of Trafford Road, Rushden

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ionut-Alexandru Prajescu (25) of Northbrooks, Harlow

Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Four points on licence

Sajid Rajah (65) of Old Bedford Road, Luton

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £45, victim surcharge £23, costs £110. Three points on licence

Georgian-Emanuel Stefan (19) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adam Perry (26) of Roman Bank, Gedney Dyke

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

William Harvey (56) of Suffolk Close, St Albans

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Pawel Rosa (53) of Caernarvon Walk, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)