Assault, speeding and bike theft - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 10
Przemyslaw Sobarnia (36) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of items for use in the course of theft
Guilty plea to theft of a bike
Compensation £400
August 12
Jack King (23) of Furlong Close, Corby
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence
August 15
Lee Campbell (46) of St Edmunds Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Found guilty of assault
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £250
Geoffrey Holland (63) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a sexual harm prevention order
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £85, fined £50.
Hukuran Ademaj (42) of South Street, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Myles Judd (23) of Daylop Drive, Chigwell
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Kristianutz (30) of Woburn Drive, Thorney
Guilty plea to speeding (109mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £431, victim surcharge £43, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Roseanna Pisani (40) of Trafford Road, Rushden
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ionut-Alexandru Prajescu (25) of Northbrooks, Harlow
Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Four points on licence
Sajid Rajah (65) of Old Bedford Road, Luton
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £45, victim surcharge £23, costs £110. Three points on licence
Georgian-Emanuel Stefan (19) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adam Perry (26) of Roman Bank, Gedney Dyke
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
William Harvey (56) of Suffolk Close, St Albans
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Pawel Rosa (53) of Caernarvon Walk, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £160, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months