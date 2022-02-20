Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet near Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet near Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Eight bedroom home near Peterborough with £1.2m guide price includes fishing lake, tennis court and swimming pool

A substantial detatched family home in the village of Farcet has gone on the market.

By Sol Buckner
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 7:30 am

Located in Straight Drove, there are grounds approaching 7.5 acres (stms) to incorporate grassland in the region of 4.5 circa (stms) stocked fishing lake of two acres (stms), one acre (stms) paddock with stabling for two horses and a raised terrace area in castle style providing views over a swimming pool.

There is an annex with two bedrooms and also a club house with a bar. The property is on the market with Connells. Call 01733 850443. Full details on Zoopla. See more property:www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/beautiful-modern-five-bed-house-just-a-short-walk-from-peterborough-city-centre-3565205

Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet near Peterborough

Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet near Peterborough

Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet, near Peterborough

Eight bedroom family home for sale in Straight Drove, Farcet near Peterborough

