News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.
2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

A night out at Peterborough's Brewery Tap pub in 2011

Peterborough’s Brewery Tap celebrates its 25th anniversary next week – and it has been an eventful quarter of a century.
By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST

Today’s gallery at the ever-popular brewpub in Westgate comes from a night out there in 2011… a mere 12 years ago.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know, and view all of our nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro.

And here is what is coming up – the 25th celebration will feature the best brews from Oakham Ales, along with authentic Thai cuisine and a fantastic music line-up to ensure a weekend-long celebration, running November 2-5.

There will be live music by Austin Gold; DJ Mr Nash with Thank Funk It’s Friday; DJ Tricks; DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove; and an open mic night.

2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

1. Brewery Tap.

2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

2. Brewery Tap.

2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

3. Brewery Tap.

2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November.

4. Brewery Tap.

2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughOakham Ales