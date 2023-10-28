A night out at Peterborough's Brewery Tap pub in 2011

Peterborough’s Brewery Tap celebrates its 25th anniversary next week – and it has been an eventful quarter of a century.

Today’s gallery at the ever-popular brewpub in Westgate comes from a night out there in 2011… a mere 12 years ago.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know, and view all of our nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro.

And here is what is coming up – the 25th celebration will feature the best brews from Oakham Ales, along with authentic Thai cuisine and a fantastic music line-up to ensure a weekend-long celebration, running November 2-5.

There will be live music by Austin Gold; DJ Mr Nash with Thank Funk It’s Friday; DJ Tricks; DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove; and an open mic night.

1 . Brewery Tap. 2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales

2 . Brewery Tap. 2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales

3 . Brewery Tap. 2011 and a night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap - which celebrates its 25th anniversary in November. Photo: Ben Davis Photo Sales