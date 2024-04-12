A night for Soul and Motown fans in Peterborough in 2004

The Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey, in 2004, was the setting for the “Soul Nite” which also helped raise money for Peterborough’s Hospital at Home charity.
If you recognise someone, let them know.
And see more galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
1. Soul Nite
2004 and a night out at a fundraising Soul Nite, at the Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey. Photo: PT
2. Soul Nite
2004 and a night out at a fundraising Soul Nite, at the Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey. Photo: PT
3. Soul Nite
2004 and a night out at a fundraising Soul Nite, at the Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey. Photo: PT
4. Soul Nite
2004 and a night out at a fundraising Soul Nite, at the Ivy Leaf Club, Whittlesey. Photo: PT