Peterborough pub HG's, on a Friday night in 2005
Peterborough pub HG's, on a Friday night in 2005

A night at a Peterborough pub in 2005 - caught on camera

We go back 18 years for today’s slice of Peterborough nightclub nostalgia.

By Brad Barnes
Published 12th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:55 BST

The venue is HG’s pub, in Queen Street, and it is a Friday night of fun in March 2005. HG’s disappeared more than a decade ago, and since 2017 it has been the “pizza, pots and pints” pub The Queens Head.

If you spot someone, be sure to let them know.​

Here’s a gallery from HG’s in 2004

1. 2005

1. 2005

Photo: PT

2. 2005

2. 2005

Photo: PT

3. 2005

3. 2005

Photo: PT

4. 2005

4. 2005

Photo: PT

