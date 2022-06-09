As Peterborough Embankment gears up for a weekend of top music, we look back at some of the previous big concerts which have graced the riverside.

Some huge crowds have gathered in the past to watch artists as diverse as JLS and Bryan Adams, Bananarama and Busted.

This weekend, there Judge Jules will light up the stage with his Café Mambo Ibiza Classics set. On Saturday, Lisa Stansfield and Simply Red will be performing, while on Sunday the Manic Street Preachers will be performing some of their biggest hits.

1. Peterborough Embankment concerts Crowds at the JLS concert on the embankment Photo: Rowland Hobson Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Embankment concerts UB 40 in concert on the embankment. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Embankment concerts Busted and co performing in concert on The Embankment, Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Embankment concerts Busted and co performing in concert on The Embankment Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales