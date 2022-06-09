As Peterborough Embankment gears up for a weekend of top music, we look back at some of the previous big concerts which have graced the riverside.
Some huge crowds have gathered in the past to watch artists as diverse as JLS and Bryan Adams, Bananarama and Busted.
This weekend, there Judge Jules will light up the stage with his Café Mambo Ibiza Classics set. On Saturday, Lisa Stansfield and Simply Red will be performing, while on Sunday the Manic Street Preachers will be performing some of their biggest hits.
MORE: Everything you need to know about the live music concert at Peterborough's Embankment this weekend
Page 1 of 7