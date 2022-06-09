JLS on stage at the Embankment concert - Aston's homecoming gig
JLS on stage at the Embankment concert - Aston's homecoming gig

A look back at previous big Embankment gigs as Peterborough prepares for Simply Red, Judge Jules and the Manic Street Preachers this weekend

Acts including Busted, Bananarama and Bryan Adams have all played on the Embankment

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:36 am

As Peterborough Embankment gears up for a weekend of top music, we look back at some of the previous big concerts which have graced the riverside.

Some huge crowds have gathered in the past to watch artists as diverse as JLS and Bryan Adams, Bananarama and Busted.

This weekend, there Judge Jules will light up the stage with his Café Mambo Ibiza Classics set. On Saturday, Lisa Stansfield and Simply Red will be performing, while on Sunday the Manic Street Preachers will be performing some of their biggest hits.

1. Peterborough Embankment concerts

Crowds at the JLS concert on the embankment

Photo: Rowland Hobson

2. Peterborough Embankment concerts

UB 40 in concert on the embankment.

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

3. Peterborough Embankment concerts

Busted and co performing in concert on The Embankment,

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

4. Peterborough Embankment concerts

Busted and co performing in concert on The Embankment

Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Manic Street PreachersPeterboroughPeterborough Embankment
