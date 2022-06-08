Simply Red will be performing at Peterborough's Embankment on Saturday, June 11

Peterborough’s Embankment is hosting a three-day outdoor live music event this weekend (Friday, June 10 – Sunday, June 12).

The weekend will start with anthemic DJ sets with Café Mambo Ibiza Classics from DJ Judge Jules on Friday, followed by chart-topping soul and pop from Simply Red on Saturday. Alternative indie rock band Manic Street Preachers will close the event on Sunday.

Full line-up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manic Street Preachers will be supported by Sea Power and Low Hummer on Sunday June 11

Friday: Judge Jules, Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Julie Mcknight (Live PA) and Sonique (Live PA)

Saturday: Simply Red, joined by Lisa Stansfield and, award-winning saxophonist, YolanDa Brown

Sunday: Manic Street Preachers, supported by Sea Power and Low Hummer

Tickets

Tickets for each day of the weekend event are available to purchase online via the LPH Concerts and Events website by clicking here.

Advanced tickets for each gig are priced at: Café Mambo £36.85, Simply Red £57.20, Manic Street Preachers £49.50.

Advanced tickets are on sale until 24 hours before each individual gig.

Event organisers advise booking tickets in advance, but tickets will be available to purchase on the door – subject to availability and possibly at an increased price.

Concert-goers are not permitted to leave and re-enter the event.

Set times for all events will be released on June 9. Visit the LPH Concerts and Events social channels for more information (@LPHConcerts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

Food and drink

Food and drink will be available to purchase inside the event from a fully licensed bar and a food outlets for varied dietary requirements.

All food and drink vendors accept cash and card payments.

You can bring your own soft drinks up to 500ml per person in a sealed, plastic bottle only. You cannot bring any other food or alcoholic drink into the fence concert arena.

Parking

Parking is available off-site nearby at the Riverside, Bishops Road, Pleasure Fair Meadow, Sand Martin House multi-storey car parks.

Weather

The weather is forecast to be dry with sunny intervals this weekend (forecast as of June 7).