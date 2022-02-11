The property in Memorial Way, was built in 2017 and is part of a modern estate consisting of similar style homes located off Thorpe Road.

It offers more than 2,700 sq ft of accommodation on three levels and includes detached double garage with electric doors and enclosed landscaped rear garden. It is on the market with Frank Modern Estate Agents and has a guide price of £700,000-£750,000. Call 01733 734659. Full details on Zoopla. See more property http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-beautiful-family-home-in-sought-after-area-of-peterborough-is-open-to-offers-over-ps750000-3555685