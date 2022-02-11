Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla
Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Look inside this beautiful family home on exclusive Peterborough estate with £700,000 guide price

Located in a private cul-de-sac, this luxury extended property offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:02 pm

The property in Memorial Way, was built in 2017 and is part of a modern estate consisting of similar style homes located off Thorpe Road.

It offers more than 2,700 sq ft of accommodation on three levels and includes detached double garage with electric doors and enclosed landscaped rear garden. It is on the market with Frank Modern Estate Agents and has a guide price of £700,000-£750,000. Call 01733 734659. Full details on Zoopla. See more property http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-beautiful-family-home-in-sought-after-area-of-peterborough-is-open-to-offers-over-ps750000-3555685

1.

Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough.

Photo Sales

2.

Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough.

Photo Sales

3.

Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough.

Photo Sales

4.

Five bedroom detached family home for sale in Memorial Way, Peterborough.

Photo Sales
PeterboroughZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3