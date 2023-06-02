News you can trust since 1948
2012 - clubbers on camera at The Met Lounge

Yes, we are back at Peterborough city centre’s premier live music venue The Met Lounge – this time in 2012.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

​On this night the Bridge Street club was packed for a gig by Peterborough Indie pop / electronica band Whisky Jax.

If you recognise someone make sure you let them know. And see all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012 Photo: Alan Storer

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012 Photo: Alan Storer

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012 Photo: Alan Storer

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012

The Whisky Jax gig, The Met Lounge in Peterborough, in 2012 Photo: Alan Storer

