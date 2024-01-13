2009 - a big night out at The Brewery Tap 15 years ago
This week’s stroll down Memory Lane takes us back to Peterborough city centre in 2009.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having a good time on a night out are these revellers at The Brewery Tap in Westgate, which is still going strong for those who like good beer, Thai food, live music and DJ sets.
If you recognise someone be sure to let them know. And see all our nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro