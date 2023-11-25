2006 - and 'nappy night' at Faith nightclub in Peterborough

Special nightclub events for under-18s were popular in the 2000s at several venues across Peterborough.

Today’s gallery is from a so-called “nappy night” at Faith in Geneva Street, back in 2006.

Faith’s long gone, of course, so I wonder where these teenagers from 17 years ago are getting their fun now?

If you recognise, someone be sure to let them know.

And here are some galleries from Faith in 2003 , 2004 and 2005

1 . nappy night An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . nappy night An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . nappy night An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . nappy night An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT Photo Sales