2006 - and 'nappy night' at Faith nightclub in Peterborough

Special nightclub events for under-18s were popular in the 2000s at several venues across Peterborough.
By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT

Today’s gallery is from a so-called “nappy night” at Faith in Geneva Street, back in 2006.

Faith’s long gone, of course, so I wonder where these teenagers from 17 years ago are getting their fun now?

If you recognise, someone be sure to let them know.

And here are some galleries from Faith in 2003 , 2004 and 2005

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006

1. nappy night

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006

2. nappy night

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006

3. nappy night

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006

4. nappy night

An under-18s night at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in 2006 Photo: PT

