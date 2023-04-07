News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
7 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
8 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
9 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
10 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
11 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Liquid Nightclub 2006 - and a night out at Liquid in PeterboroughLiquid Nightclub 2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough
Liquid Nightclub 2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough

2006 and a night out at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub

It looks like it was quite a fun night at Liquid way back in 2006 when these photos were taken,

By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Yes, the New Road venue was packed on this Saturday night in August – some of the excitement coming from an appearance by a Big Brother contestant from that year, Mikey.

As ever, if you recognise someone, let them know.

And view all of our nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

Liquid Nightclub 2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough

1. Liquid Nightclub

Liquid Nightclub 2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough Photo: pt

Photo Sales
2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough

2. Liquid Nightclub

2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough Photo: pt

Photo Sales
2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough

3. Liquid Nightclub 2006

2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough Photo: pt

Photo Sales
2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough

4. Liquid Nightclub

2006 - and a night out at Liquid in Peterborough Photo: pt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PeterboroughBig Brother