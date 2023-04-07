2006 and a night out at Peterborough's Liquid nightclub
It looks like it was quite a fun night at Liquid way back in 2006 when these photos were taken,
Yes, the New Road venue was packed on this Saturday night in August – some of the excitement coming from an appearance by a Big Brother contestant from that year, Mikey.
As ever, if you recognise someone, let them know.
