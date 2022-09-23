2005 at New York New York in Peterborough
New York New York, so good they named it twice – according to an old song.
By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:00 am
Well the Peterborough nightspot of the same name was certainly a popular haunt after opening in 2003 – and today’s photos come from the summer of 2005 when it was part of the thriving New Road scene with Liquid and Envy.
Look closely and you will see celebrity Callum Best who made a promotional appearance on the night.
