2005 - a night at Peterborough cocktail bar Gem

It wasn’t around for too long, but today’s gallery comes from the opening night in 2005 of Gem in Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:00 am

The trendy cocktail bar opened on the first floor above Melillo’s restaurant on Lincoln Road, the corner of North Street that is now a dessert lounge.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

1. 2005 at Gem

2. 2005 at Gem

3. 2005 at Gem

4. 2005 at Gem

