2005 - a night at Peterborough cocktail bar Gem

The trendy cocktail bar opened on the first floor above Melillo’s restaurant on Lincoln Road, the corner of North Street that is now a dessert lounge.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

You can view all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. 2005 at Gem The opening of Gem bar on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. 2005 at Gem The opening of Gem bar on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. 2005 at Gem The opening of Gem bar on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. 2005 at Gem The opening of Gem bar on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, in 2005 Photo: PT Photo Sales