20 years ago at Peterborough's Club With No Name

This week’s stroll down Memory Lane takes us back exactly 20 years – when a very sweaty fun-filled night was had by all at Peterborough's Club With No Name.

CWNN took place every week – and sometimes up to three times a week – based upstairs at The Park, the now defunct nightclub and bar in Park Road.

It played host to many up-coming and established bands over a seven-year period of incredible musical activity in the city.

Kasabian made their first ever public appearance at the club, and amongst the other bands to grace their stage were The Kaiser Chiefs, The Damned, Keane, Biffy Clyro, Bad Manners, The Selecter, Wheatus and The Fall.

On this particular night though, it was the turn of Tewkesbury's Spunge… those well respected ska punk pop teen idols, fresh from supporting Metallica and Audioslave at Download and with their 'Jump On Demand' video topping the Kerrang!TV charts. They brought their ska-punk pop party bus, complete with confetti canons rolling into town.

The photos capture the real atmosphere of a packed club gig, which also saw one of the largest stage invasions by a rather over enthusiastic Club With No Name crowd – and if you were there you'll no doubt remember what a great night, but can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Club With No Name itself has been inactive for almost 15 years now but still has a very active Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/cwnn.peterborough.

All photos taken by Chris Lovell.

