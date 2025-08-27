Works to repair and future-proof historic Stamford bridge completed ahead of schedule

Works to repair and “future-proof” Stamford’s iconic bridge have been completed – one week ahead of schedule.

Crews working to waterproof the Grade II-listed bridge and painstakingly re-lay all the original footpath stones have been praised for completing the project early.

The bridge has been closed since July 14 to allow the improvement works, estimated to have coat £200,000, to take place. It re-opened on Saturday, August 23.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Work crews pull off a brilliantly rapid turnaround to finish the improvement a full week early

The completed Stamford Bridge works, pictured shortly before the bridge re-opened on Saturday, August 23.

“Critical waterproofing works needed to keep the bridge in use and secure it for years to come have now been completed. The original seven week set of works have been ended in six.

“The extremely careful work with the structure’s iconic, historic stonework on the paths and edging is all finished, and the original stone is back in the exact position it was removed from.”

The traffic light engineers were back on site on Saturday morning to switch across the local lights back to their usual programme, after which the bridge was back in action for traffic and pedestrians.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “This early end is the culmination of a lot of specialists who have worked extremely hard to not only make up time after rain and other issues came into play, but have kept up the pace to get this completed for the people of Stamford, and those who come to visit the town. I am very grateful to the bridge team for their efforts.

Stamford's iconic Grade II-listed bridge.

“And I am also very grateful indeed to everyone who has been affected by these vital works to keep the bridge useable for years to come. The patience and goodwill shown to the teams working on the bridge has been very much appreciated.

“Also, I would like to pass on my gratitude to the locals and businesses in the area who have been very understanding and supportive of these works. It has not been easy for any of us, but now these critical works are completed early, this section of the town will go back to acting as a main conduit across the river.”