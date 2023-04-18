Vintage photos show how Peterborians stood up to Hitler during the Second World War

14 vintage photos show how Peterborians – and their allies – stood up to Hitler during the Second World War

“We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be,” Prime Minister Winston Churchill stated in his now immortal 1940 speech.

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

The Second World War brought conflict – and the very real threat of invasion – to all corners of Britain. Fear of the Nazi war machine and its merciless Luftwaffe air force appearing at any time was uppermost in the minds of Britons everywhere from September 1939 until the latter years of the war.

Of course, Peterborians faced their own fair share of fear, hardship and conflict. Local men went off to fight, with no guarantee of returning home, while those who stayed home faced the threat of German bombs raining down from the sky.

Air raid shelters were a common sight and sandbagged walls stood sentry outside many of the city’s key buildings. Anti-aircraft guns popped up in city parks and premises of all kinds were requisitioned for military purposes. Put bluntly, it was a scary and extremely uncertain time.

As scared as they were however, Peterboroians – like the country as a whole – did not cower or concede. Imbued with ‘Blitz spirit’ and drunk on Churchillian rhetoric, the indefatigable peoples of our island took everything Hitler could throw at them and stood firm.

As the war progressed, Peterborough welcomed people from far and wide: Allied troops from France and the United States, as well as refugees fleeing European states overrun by the Nazis.

Even German and Italian prisoners of war enjoyed the honour of calling our fine city ‘home’ for an extended period of time.

After six long years of fearful conflict, the Nazi threat was finally extinguished on May 8, 1945 – Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Parades and street parties filled the city streets as tearful families took stock, gave thanks and looked forward to the promise of a peaceful future.

Eight decades have passed since those dark, tumultuous days, and much has changed. While some might argue that that change has been for the better, others may take a contrary view. Whatever your stance on that may be, one thing cannot be doubted: we enjoy the liberties we take for granted today –including the freedom of speech – because we are a free people. And we are free because, along with countless others, the people in these wonderful photos stood up to be counted when it counted most.

Take a look at the next 14 vintage photos and see how Peterborians stood up to Hitler during the Second World War:

1 . Wartime on Fulbridge Recreation Ground Anti-aircraft rocket launchers on Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground during the Second World War. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

2 . Air Raid Damage (1940) Striking images showing the aftermath of a German bombing raid with workers trying to put right the considerable damage made to the New England yards near to the New England Loco Shed. Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

3 . Hunts Home Guard (despatch riders), London Road Fine image showing despatch riders of the Hunts Home Guard who were based at the London Road Drill Hall during the Second World War. Willis Joseph Charles Foreman (known as Charlie) is seated third from the right (image: Roger Negus). Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

4 . Fulbridge School – End of war party (1945) Superb image provided by Lynne Dawkins showing an end of war celebration in 1945 at Fulbridge School. “This is in the playground of Fulbridge School and was for the children of the surrounding streets," said Lynne. "My mum (Gwyneth) is standing left, facing the camera. In front of her, seated, are her cousins Alan and Elaine Green, then her brothers Albert and Bryn, ?? and then her sister, Iris Hancocks. Some more names..., Audrey Swann, Bunty Woods, Pam Hornsby, Betty Swann, Brenda Sharpe, ? Wilson, ? Faulkner. Tony and Roger Runacre, whose father worked at Central Park …. he used to ring a bell to let people know the park was closing and then would lock all the gates. My Nan, Freda, is on the right standing and in the background is a bomb shelter.” (image: Lynne Dawkins ) Photo: Peterborough Images Archive Photo Sales

