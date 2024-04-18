See history brought to life at Longthorpe Tower

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The events weave together as a journey through the 14th and 15th centuries, giving you the opportunity to explore the Tower’s rich history and experience life as it was lived many years ago. Skilled costumed interpreters will regale you with tales of the Tower’s families and households during notable times, offering a vivid glimpse into daily life during this fascinating era.

April 20/21: Longthorpe Tower in the 14th Century

It’s 1329 and Robert Thorpe is at home with his family and household at Longthorpe Tower. All is not as it seems though, as whispers of local brigands stir unrest, hinting at imminent danger of attack and robbery!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy living history at Longthorpe Tower

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover this gripping tale based on true events, as our re-enactors bring to life the only recorded attack on Longthorpe Tower, and explore the legacy of the Thorpe family who built the Tower and commissioned the exceptional wall paintings.

August 3/4: Longthorpe Tower in the 15th Century

The Whittlebury family reside at Longthorpe Tower in 1471 during a time of turmoil – the Wars of the Roses is underway and the Yorkist King Edward IV is launching a bid to get his throne back from the Lancastrians. Which side will Robert Whittlebury choose?

Join the costumed interpreters to explore life in the 15th century, and watch as the family’s soldiers perform a medieval Bill Drill.

​

September 14: The Tower by Candlelight

Experience Longthorpe Tower lit by the soft glow of candlelight and uncover the fascinating tales of this remarkable building through a guided tour led by costumed characters representing different eras in the Tower’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet characters from the illustrious Thorpe family, who built the Tower and commissioned the remarkable wall paintings, and the Whittlebury family amidst the turbulence of the 15th century. Encounter figures from the Tudor period when the wall paintings were covered over, the Civil War when nearby Thorpe Hall was constructed, and from World War II when the paintings were rediscovered.

​

November 2/3: A 15th Century Christmas

Delve into the past with our costumed history enthusiasts as they bring to life the traditions from a medieval Christmas. Discover how the festive season was celebrated 600 years ago, with yuletide feasts, medieval games and an opportunity to take part in a traditional Mummer’s play!

The Longthorpe Tower Living History events also include detailed interpretation of the famous painted chamber of Longthorpe Tower and there will be ample time for discussion and questions with expert guides.

For details of all the events, opening times and tickets prices go to https://www.nenepark.org.uk/news/longthorpe-tower-living-history-events