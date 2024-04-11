Royal connections and Peterborough's lost employers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Local History Society is supporting Little Miracles with the two afternoon talks on April 25 (2pm) at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton.

“Royal Peterborough” from guest speaker Stuart Orme will take an entertaining look at the history of Royal connections and visits to Peterborough, from ancient times to our current King.

Did you know that Peterborough had its own Royal lodgings? That two princesses were born in the city? The unusual place Queen Victoria had lunch? Or how Edward VII literally got stuck here? These and other fun, fascinating and little-known stories will be revealed as part of this talk.

Speakers Trevor Pearce and Stuart Orme

In “Peterborough Goes to Work”, Society Chairman Trevor Pearce will ask “where did we all go to work?”

In the mid-20th century a huge percentage of the Peterborough workforce were employed by a few large industries. Some of these companies, Freemans, Molins, Thomas Cook’s, Elliott’s and Newall’s are sadly confined to the history books. Many well-known shops, Woolworths, Glass’s, Trollope’s, Alexander Thompson’s, Barrett’s, Hodgsons, Shelton’s and Fairways are, alas, no more.

Re-live memories or learn of the places that were crucial to the building of the city.