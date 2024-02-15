Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two photos show the same city centre building more than 50 years apart.

The first is from local historian Rita McKenzie, dated around 1970, and the latter from the PT archives, taken just a couple of years ago.

In between, you may recall, it was a Burger King.

The same building in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, 50 years apart - a Wimpy around 1970 and now a Pizza Express.

While the occupants might have changed, however, the distinctive front of the building has remained as eye-catching as ever.

Historic England describe it as the “half-timbered upper elevation of 8 Cathedral Square, built as a Boots store, with painted statues in niches flanking the upper floor windows.”

Dating from 1911 it was designed by Boots' in-house architect Michael Vyne Treleaven, it says at www.historicengland.org.uk.