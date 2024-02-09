Looking Back: New looks for some familiar city centre buildings

The Shamrock Club, in Brook Street, Peterborough city centre, is pictured in 1986 when it was a popular night-time hangout. It became Jena’s Tandoori, around the turn of the century, which it still remains today.

Armstrongs, the curtains shop in Cowgate, was a feature on that street for decades before closing.

It later became a pub – now known as The Draper’s Arms.

The Embassy theatre on Broadway welcomed some big names back in the day, but was siting empty in 1995 when the photo was taken – and under offer according to the hoarding.

It went on to become Edwards bar – then in 2019 after a massive revamp reverted back to being Embassy.

Finally the Bull Hotel in Westgate, which still exists today, is instantly recognisable in the undated, old photo – even if it is surprising to see sheep passing through the city centre.

