Like much of the rest of the UK, Whittlesey has marked Armistice Day and is gearing up to fall silent on Remembrance Sunday.

Rather uniquely though, it is choosing to pay its tribute by way of a display of 200 figures knitted by residents.

One of the display’s organisers, Karen Trickey, told Peterborough Telegraph:

The display in Whittlesey is made of 200 handcrafted figures, many of whom are saluting (image: Paul Marriott Photography)

"Displaying these figures and poppy panels is a real privilege, leaving a massive sense of community pride.

The idea for the display first came about in 2020, as a way of giving the town’s residents something to aim for during lockdown.

“Whittlesey has an older population,” Karen explained, “and they were struggling with the isolation during the lockdowns.”

Unlike in 2020 or 2021, this year’s display is the first to add female figures to the neatly arranged platoons. Many of the soldiers, sailors and airmen (and women) are saluting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knitted armed forces figures on parade ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Whittlesey. (Image: Paul Marriott Photography)

Karen explained: “so much work has again gone into an impressive display of 60 plus panels, 100 plus field poppies and 200 plus figures.”

Karen was eager to praise all of the individuals and organisations who have provided funds, help and support to the project:

"This year’s sponsorship has again come in its thousands from local residents, groups and businesses with the proceeds being split between the Whittlesey Branch of The British Legion and Whittlesey Army Cadets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The response to the display, Karen said, has been “amazing,” adding the project as a whole was “a massive success.”

"Displaying these figures and poppy panels is a real privilege, leaving a massive sense of community pride," said, organiser Karen Trickey. (image: Paul Marriott Photography).

“It really gave the residents of Whittlesey something to be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad