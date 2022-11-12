'A massive sense of community pride': Whittlesey residents knit 200 armed forces figures for Armistice Day
Handcrafted display represents the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force
Like much of the rest of the UK, Whittlesey has marked Armistice Day and is gearing up to fall silent on Remembrance Sunday.
Rather uniquely though, it is choosing to pay its tribute by way of a display of 200 figures knitted by residents.
One of the display’s organisers, Karen Trickey, told Peterborough Telegraph:
"Displaying these figures and poppy panels is a real privilege, leaving a massive sense of community pride.
The idea for the display first came about in 2020, as a way of giving the town’s residents something to aim for during lockdown.
“Whittlesey has an older population,” Karen explained, “and they were struggling with the isolation during the lockdowns.”
Unlike in 2020 or 2021, this year’s display is the first to add female figures to the neatly arranged platoons. Many of the soldiers, sailors and airmen (and women) are saluting.
Karen explained: “so much work has again gone into an impressive display of 60 plus panels, 100 plus field poppies and 200 plus figures.”
Karen was eager to praise all of the individuals and organisations who have provided funds, help and support to the project:
"This year’s sponsorship has again come in its thousands from local residents, groups and businesses with the proceeds being split between the Whittlesey Branch of The British Legion and Whittlesey Army Cadets."
The response to the display, Karen said, has been “amazing,” adding the project as a whole was “a massive success.”
“It really gave the residents of Whittlesey something to be proud of.”