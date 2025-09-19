Young motorsport fan from Peterborough tries his hand at rallying to support children's charity

An eight-year-old boy from Peterborough has enjoyed his first taste of rally driving while raising more than £1,000 to support children living with liver disease.

Motorsport fan Rayhan Khan has long set his sights on becoming a rally driver when he grows up, an ambition that runs in the family.

His mum, Nosheen, explains: “Rallying is a long-standing passion in our family, passed down through generations.

"Rayhan’s dad, Imran, is a third-generation professional rally co-driver who works at Langley Park Rally School. They recently organised a 24-hour charity ‘driveathon’ for the air ambulance service, giving adults and young drivers the chance to experience rally cars first hand.

Rayhan used his first rally driving experience as a fantastic fundraiser.

"During the event, Rayhan was given the opportunity to take the wheel for 30 minutes, and he chose to use that time to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation – a cause very close to our family’s heart.”

The event, held on Saturday 13 September, lived up to every expectation.

“I’ve seen my dad and my grandfather driving rally cars and I’ve always wanted to do it,” explains Rayhan. “I was a bit nervous to start with because there were a lot of people watching, but once I got used to it, it was the best feeling in the world. I really enjoyed myself. I want to be a rally driver someday and raising so much money feels amazing!

"It means a lot to me to create awareness for children’s liver disease and to help other children and their families.”

“Many people don’t realise that liver disease is something which affects babies and children,” says Michelle Wilkins, Head of Children’s and Families Services at CLDF, which has now merged with the British Liver Trust to bring children’s and adult liver support services together. “But every year in the UK, around 400 children are diagnosed with a condition for which there is still no cure. A diagnosis means a lifetime of medical care and the effect on families is devastating.

“We provide those young people and their families with information, emotional support and a united voice, and we’re so grateful to receive Rayhan’s support for our work. He’s done brilliantly with his fundraising, and we’re delighted he enjoyed the experience.”

Rayhan’s efforts have so far raised £1070. To support his fundraising effort – visit his GoFundMe page.

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org.