WoW Bus hits Peterborough to help fight male cancers
The WoW Bus (Wellbeing on Wheels) was officially launched by Stagecoach East at its depot in Peterborough, followed by a tour of its locations in Bedford, Fenstanton, and Cambridge.
On board, charity experts and cancer survivors were available to talk to those attending about the importance of men’s cancers and of checking yourself on a regular basis. Charities represented included Maggie’s, Cambridgeshire Prostate Cancer Support Association and It’s On The Ball, a charity aimed at raising support and awareness for testicular cancer.
Stagecoach East has extensive plans for the WoW Bus, which will be used to spread various important messages over the coming weeks and months, both to company colleagues and to the wider public. Its quarterly programme of Health & Wellbeing messaging will be aimed at colleagues and will run alongside a major plan of public engagement.
Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “It has been great to see the WoW Bus receiving such a warm response wherever it has gone on its launch day. We all know that men find these issues very difficult to talk about, so we are very proud to bring information and advice to our colleagues.
“Testicular cancer, in particular, can be very treatable if it is found early, so we are delighted to play our part in getting the message out that that regular checking is important for men, and then seeking medical attention if anything seems wrong.
“We have made a lasting pledge to our colleagues that we will build a supportive Health & Wellbeing strategy for them, and this is another important step in that right direction.
“Over the coming period, the WoW Bus will be out and about in the communities we serve at community events of all kinds, providing information and advice on a whole range of subjects. We believe in doing the right thing, so we are delighted to take a lead in this area.”
If you have been effected by any of the issues discussed in this article, support is available at:
Maggie’s - www.maggies.org
Cambridgeshire Prostate Cancer Support Association - www.cambspsa.org.uk
It’s On The Ball – www.itsontheball.org