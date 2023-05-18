News you can trust since 1948
Work starts to bring back gas and air at Peterborough hospital's maternity unit

"At Peterborough, works to install low level ventilation units to extract gas and air has begun"

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:06 BST

Work has started to re-introduce gas and air at Peterborough City Hospital’s maternity unit – several months after it was withdrawn due to staff safety concerns.

In February, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, said the use of Entonox – a gas that is usually made up of half nitrous oxide and half oxygen – during childbirth had been withdrawn from the two sites, saying the amount of the gas in the air had been too high.

The trust said there was no risk to patients, but the gas had to be withdrawn for staff safety reasons.

Peterborough City HospitalPeterborough City Hospital
The trust also said other pain relief, including paracetamol, epidurals, and the use of a birthing pool, would still be available.

In March it was announced work was being undertaken at Hinchingbrooke to install ventilation units in the ward, which would allow gas and air to be re-introduced. However, there was no news about a solution at Peterborough.

Now, however, work has begun at the Bretton hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust accepted the situation had caused an ‘anxious and unsettling time’ for expectant mums, but said : “We are pleased to share with you that we have reinstated gas and air to several of our rooms on the Labour Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital following the installation of ventilation units. Our Estates and Facilities Team are currently working on installing ventilation units in the birthing pool room and some of our Midwifery Led rooms on Primrose Birthing Suite to enable us to reinstate gas and air.

“At Peterborough, works to install low level ventilation units to extract gas and air has begun in four of our rooms on the Delivery Suite. Once this work is complete the rooms will be tested for effectiveness prior to bringing gas and air back into use. Once we have those rooms up and running works will start on reintroducing gas and air to further rooms. The safety of our staff, women and birthing people remains our highest priority.”

