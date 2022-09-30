The Elms Care Home in Whittlesey.

Care provider HC-One has been forced to close The Elms Care Home, on Arnolds Lane in Whittlesey, after it "failed to provide the right standard of care.”

Cambridgeshire County Council alerted the Care Quality Commission to its concerns about the home earlier this year and named HC-One as a “provider of concern in July”. The ombudsman has subsequently decided to take action to cancel the home’s registration.

The Elms, which accommodates up to 37 people, will now have to close by October 23. HC-One will also have to close Manor House in Upwood- which has 22 council residents.

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “From our own reviews and the recent feedback received from the CQC, it is clear we have not been able to provide the right standard of care. We are deeply sorry to residents and their loved ones for this.

“These shortcomings in care all stem from a failure in local leadership and severe recruitment and retention challenges.

“We have invested heavily in increasing colleague pay and have undertaken dedicated recruitment campaigns, yet we have not been able to attract the number of colleagues needed for us to move the home forward positively.

“Against the backdrop, we have carefully considered how this situation is impacting our residents and colleagues, and the future of the care we are able to provide.

"We have very sadly concluded that it is in everyone’s best interests for us to close The Elms and for residents to be supported by other homes in the local community.

“Without consistent, strong leadership and a care team we cannot deliver the standard of care that we all want for the residents living at the home.”

Cambridgeshire County Council has also placed an embargo on HC One’s other three homes in Cambridgeshire accepting new residents for the time being.

The Elms was last inspected by the CQC in March 2021 and was rated as “Requires Improvement” in each of the five categories it was judged on. Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

The council had been working with HC-One to address the issues but has now criticised the provider for leaving them “deeply disappointed” for not making the required improvements.

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Richard Howitt, Chair of the Adults and Health Committee said: “Cambridgeshire County Council took the decision to alert the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who are the national regulatory body, to our concerns regarding The Elms care home.

"We fully support the enforcement action subsequently taken by the CQC to cancel the registration of The Elms operated by the national care provider HC-One.

“The County Council had been working with HC-One to seek to address issues at The Elms that do not meet the standards of care that are required.

“We are deeply disappointed that they have not made the required improvements, leading to the closure of The Elms, meaning people must now move from their home.

“We explored options to keep the home open so that residents wouldn’t need to move, but HC-One were unable to support these.

“HC-One must answer for the decisions it has made. As a County Council, we fully appreciate that this will be a difficult and worrying time for those affected and our focus is on making sure the residents and their families, are supported to find the care they need.